GDP Deflator in the United States increased to 121.77 points in the second quarter of 2023 from 121.26 points in the first quarter of 2023. GDP Deflator in the United States averaged 53.02 points from 1950 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 121.77 points in the second quarter of 2023 and a record low of 11.97 points in the first quarter of 1950. The GDP Deflator measures the change in prices of final goods and services and it is considered as a key indicator for inflationary pressures, that provides insight into the future direction of monetary policy. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States GDP Deflator – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story