GDP Sales QoQ in the United States increased to 3.50 percent in the third quarter of 2023 from 2.10 percent in the second quarter of 2023. GDP Sales QoQ in the United States averaged 3.19 percent from 1950 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 25.10 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and a record low of -24.40 percent in the second quarter of 2020. In the United States, final sales of domestic product equals GDP less change in private inventories. It is also equal to the sum of personal consumption expenditures, gross private fixed investment, government consumption expenditures and gross investment, and net exports of goods and services. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States GDP Sales QoQ.

