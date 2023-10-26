Goods Trade Balance in the United States decreased to -85780 USD Million in September from -84640 USD Million in August of 2023. Goods Trade Balance in the United States averaged -24497.15 USD Million from 1955 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 1492.20 USD Million in June of 1975 and a record low of -121178.50 USD Million in March of 2022. In the US, goods trade balance is equal to goods exports less goods imports. This page provides – United States Goods Trade Balance- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

