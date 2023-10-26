Government Spending in the United States increased to 3832.64 USD Billion in the third quarter of 2023 from 3789.80 USD Billion in the second quarter of 2023. Government Spending in the United States averaged 2296.57 USD Billion from 1950 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 3832.64 USD Billion in the third quarter of 2023 and a record low of 642.04 USD Billion in the first quarter of 1950. Government Spending refers to public expenditure on goods and services and is a major component of the GDP. Government spending policies like setting up budget targets, adjusting taxation, increasing public expenditure and public works are very effective tools in influencing economic growth. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Government Spending – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story