Gross National Product in the United States increased to 22384.63 USD Billion in the second quarter of 2023 from 22260.35 USD Billion in the first quarter of 2023. Gross National Product in the United States averaged 10286.25 USD Billion from 1950 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 22384.63 USD Billion in the second quarter of 2023 and a record low of 2361.76 USD Billion in the first quarter of 1950. This page provides – United States Gross National Product – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

