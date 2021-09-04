United States Imports – Audio & Visual Tapes & Other Media (Census Basis)

Imports – Audio & Visual Tapes & Other Media (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 25.18 USD Million in July from 23.85 USD Million in June of 2021. Imports – Audio & Visual Tapes & Other Media (Cens in the United States averaged 142.83 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 405.03 USD Million in September of 2006 and a record low of 14.24 USD Million in July of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Audio & Visual Tapes & Other Media.

