United States Imports – Bus. Mach. & Eqp. Exc. Computer (Census Basis)

Imports – Bus. Mach. & Eqp. Exc. Computer (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 439 USD Million in October from 411.78 USD Million in September of 2020. Imports – Bus. Mach. & Eqp. Exc. Computer (Census in the United States averaged 474.24 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 757.63 USD Million in December of 2006 and a record low of 306.60 USD Million in May of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Bus. Mach. & Eqp. Exc. Computer.

