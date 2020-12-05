United States Imports: Capital Goods (Except Automotive Vehicles)

Imports: Capital Goods (Except Automotive Vehicles) in the United States increased to 59416 USD Million in October from 56122 USD Million in September of 2020. Imports: Capital Goods (Except Automotive Vehicles in the United States averaged 33974.99 USD Million from 1992 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 60751 USD Million in May of 2018 and a record low of 9622 USD Million in January of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Capital Goods (except Automotive Vehic.

