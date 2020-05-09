United States Imports – Civilian Aircraft, Complete (Census Basis)

Imports – Civilian Aircraft, Complete (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 1379.90 USD Million in March from 1060.41 USD Million in February of 2020. Imports – Civilian Aircraft, Complete (Census Basi in the United States averaged 811 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2242.09 USD Million in August of 2014 and a record low of 80.17 USD Million in August of 1994. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Civilian Aircraft, Complete.

Read Full Story