United States Imports – Cotton Cloth & Fabrics, Thread & Cordage (Census)

Imports – Cotton Cloth & Fabrics, Thread & Cordage (Census) in the United States increased to 108.64 USD Million in August from 95.65 USD Million in July of 2021. Imports – Cotton Cloth & Fabrics, Thread & Cordage in the United States averaged 130.26 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 212.40 USD Million in January of 2000 and a record low of 60 USD Million in May of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Cotton Cloth & Fabrics, Thread & Corda.

