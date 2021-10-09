United States Imports – Cotton, Wool & Other Natural Fibers (Census Basis)

Imports – Cotton, Wool & Other Natural Fibers (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 10.11 USD Million in August from 11.86 USD Million in July of 2021. Imports – Cotton, Wool & Other Natural Fibers (Cen in the United States averaged 12.46 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 91 USD Million in July of 1996 and a record low of 3.56 USD Million in December of 2012. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Cotton, Wool & Other Natural Fibers.

