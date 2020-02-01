United States Imports For Consumption Of Stainless Steel Products

Imports For Consumption Of Stainless Steel Products in the United States increased to 250113 USD THO in December from 216918 USD THO in November of 2019. Imports For Consumption Of Stainless Steel Product in the United States averaged 277332.38 USD THO from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 617797 USD THO in June of 2007 and a record low of 101624 USD THO in September of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of For Consumption of Stainless Steel Pro.

