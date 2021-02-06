Imports from Cocos Islands in the United States increased to 0.48 USD Million in December from 0.17 USD Million in November of 2020. Imports from Cocos Islands in the United States averaged 0.39 USD Million from 1990 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 108.83 USD Million in April of 2015 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Cocos Islands.

