Imports from Colombia in the United States increased to 1020 USD Million in December from 821.58 USD Million in November of 2020. Imports from Colombia in the United States averaged 731.97 USD Million from 1985 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2348.30 USD Million in May of 2012 and a record low of 85.50 USD Million in April of 1985. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Colombia.

