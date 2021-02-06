Imports from Comoros in the United States decreased to 0.04 USD Million in December from 0.07 USD Million in November of 2020. Imports from Comoros in the United States averaged 0.34 USD Million from 1990 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 11.10 USD Million in January of 2004 and a record low of 0 USD Million in April of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Comoros.

