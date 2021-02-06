Imports from Congo in the United States increased to 2.38 USD Million in December from 1.54 USD Million in November of 2020. Imports from Congo in the United States averaged 81.48 USD Million from 1985 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 639.90 USD Million in June of 2008 and a record low of 0.20 USD Million in March of 1987. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Congo.

