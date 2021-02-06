Imports from Cook Islands in the United States remained unchanged at 0.02 USD Million in December from 0.02 USD Million in November of 2020. Imports from Cook Islands in the United States averaged 0.11 USD Million from 1992 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1.78 USD Million in April of 2020 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Cook Islands.

