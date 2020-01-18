Imports from Saudi Arabia in the United States decreased to 844.79 USD Million in November from 898.29 USD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Saudi Arabia in the United States averaged 1649.40 USD Million from 1985 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 7313.60 USD Million in July of 2008 and a record low of 41.30 USD Million in July of 1985. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Saudi Arabia.

Read Full Story