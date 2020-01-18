Imports from Senegal in the United States decreased to 11.18 USD Million in November from 17.93 USD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Senegal in the United States averaged 2.18 USD Million from 1990 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 45.50 USD Million in November of 2001 and a record low of 0.10 USD Million in April of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Senegal.

