Imports from Serbia in the United States decreased to 32.86 USD Million in November from 35.07 USD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Serbia in the United States averaged 21.47 USD Million from 2009 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 85.10 USD Million in November of 2013 and a record low of 3.10 USD Million in October of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Serbia.

Read Full Story