Imports from Seychelles in the United States decreased to 0.82 USD Million in November from 1.01 USD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Seychelles in the United States averaged 0.58 USD Million from 1990 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 6.40 USD Million in June of 2001 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Seychelles.

