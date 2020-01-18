Imports from Singapore in the United States decreased to 1883.08 USD Million in November from 2076.40 USD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Singapore in the United States averaged 1304.43 USD Million from 1985 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 2706.91 USD Million in July of 2019 and a record low of 300.20 USD Million in July of 1985. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Singapore.

