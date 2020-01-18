Imports from Slovakia in the United States increased to 357.12 USD Million in November from 251.81 USD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Slovakia in the United States averaged 107.53 USD Million from 1993 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 658.63 USD Million in January of 2019 and a record low of 1.10 USD Million in February of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Slovakia.

