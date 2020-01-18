Imports from Slovenia in the United States decreased to 65.55 USD Million in November from 95.70 USD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Slovenia in the United States averaged 38.48 USD Million from 1992 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 95.70 USD Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Slovenia.

