Imports from Solomon Islands in the United States decreased to 0.05 USD Million in December from 0.49 USD Million in November of 2019. Imports from Solomon Islands in the United States averaged 0.20 USD Million from 1990 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1.70 USD Million in November of 2001 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Solomon Islands.

