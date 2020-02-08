Imports from Somalia in the United States increased to 0.23 USD Million in December from 0.01 USD Million in November of 2019. Imports from Somalia in the United States averaged 0.05 USD Million from 1990 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 0.80 USD Million in August of 1992 and a record low of 0 USD Million in January of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Somalia.

