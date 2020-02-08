United States Imports from South Africa

Imports from South Africa in the United States increased to 692.21 USD Million in December from 683.38 USD Million in November of 2019. Imports from South Africa in the United States averaged 414.04 USD Million from 1985 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1045.70 USD Million in August of 2008 and a record low of 87.80 USD Million in September of 1987. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Republic Of South Africa.

Read Full Story