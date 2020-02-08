Imports from South Korea in the United States increased to 6719.22 USD Million in December from 6143.75 USD Million in November of 2019. Imports from South Korea in the United States averaged 2928.18 USD Million from 1980 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 7227.24 USD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 303.20 USD Million in January of 1980. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from South Korea.

