Imports from Spain in the United States increased to 1419.45 USD Million in December from 1305.31 USD Million in November of 2019. Imports from Spain in the United States averaged 633.46 USD Million from 1985 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1670.30 USD Million in July of 2018 and a record low of 151.20 USD Million in February of 1985. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Spain.

