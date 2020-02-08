United States Imports: Naics – Computers And Electronic Products

Imports: Naics – Computers And Electronic Products in the United States decreased to 33725.10 USD Million in December from 34234.10 USD Million in November of 2019. Imports: Naics – Computers And Electronic Products in the United States averaged 27300.27 USD Million from 2003 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 40675.40 USD Million in November of 2017 and a record low of 2540.80 USD Million in August of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of NAICS – Computers And Electronic Produ.

Read Full Story