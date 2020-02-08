United States Imports: Naics – Electrical Equipment Appliances And Components

Imports: Naics – Electrical Equipment Appliances And Components in the United States decreased to 9619.70 USD Million in December from 10081.50 USD Million in November of 2019. Imports: Naics – Electrical Equipment Appliances A in the United States averaged 6657.10 USD Million from 2003 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 11743.20 USD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 81.80 USD Million in May of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of NAICS – Electrical Equipment Appliance.

