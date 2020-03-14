United States Imports – Nondurables, Manufactured (Census Basis)

Imports – Nondurables, Manufactured (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 26988.90 USD Million in January from 26285.61 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Nondurables, Manufactured (Census Basis) in the United States averaged 14134.34 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 27946 USD Million in April of 2019 and a record low of 3509.28 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Nondurables, Manufactured.

Read Full Story