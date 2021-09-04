Imports of Atp – Information and Communications in the United States decreased to 23948 USD Million in July from 24042 USD Million in June of 2021. Imports of Atp – Information and Communications in the United States averaged 18227.32 USD Million from 2006 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 27541 USD Million in November of 2017 and a record low of 46.32 USD Million in February of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Atp – Information And Communications.

