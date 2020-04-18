United States Imports of Automobiles & Parts (bci 616)

Imports of Automobiles & Parts (bci 616) in the United States increased to 28712 USD Million in February from 27222 USD Million in January of 2020. Imports of Automobiles & Parts (bci 616) in the United States averaged 14412.13 USD Million from 1978 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 34537 USD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 1755 USD Million in August of 1978. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Of Automobiles & Parts (bci 616).

Read Full Story