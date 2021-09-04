United States Imports Of Automotive Vehicles, Parts & Engines (Fas)

Imports Of Automotive Vehicles, Parts & Engines (Fas) in the United States increased to 29558 USD Million in July from 28482 USD Million in June of 2021. Imports Of Automotive Vehicles, Parts & Engines (F in the United States averaged 18765.09 USD Million from 1990 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 33233 USD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 6490 USD Million in January of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Of Automotive Vehicles, Parts & Engine.

