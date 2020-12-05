Imports of Cane & Beet Sugar in the United States decreased to 157 USD Million in October from 166.12 USD Million in September of 2020. Imports of Cane & Beet Sugar in the United States averaged 96.75 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 350.84 USD Million in September of 2010 and a record low of 9.22 USD Million in October of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Cane & Beet Sugar.

