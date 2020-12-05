United States Imports of Capital Goods Except Automotive (f

Imports of Capital Goods, Except Automotive (f in the United States increased to 56884 USD Million in October from 55513 USD Million in September of 2020. Imports of Capital Goods, Except Automotive (f in the United States averaged 32404.09 USD Million from 1990 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 59724 USD Million in September of 2018 and a record low of 9070 USD Million in February of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Of Capital Goods, Except Automotive (f.

