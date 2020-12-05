Imports of Capital Goods in the United States increased to 61353 USD Million in October from 59885 USD Million in September of 2020. Imports of Capital Goods in the United States averaged 34713.93 USD Million from 1994 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 63937 USD Million in September of 2018 and a record low of 7622 USD Million in January of 1994. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Capital Goods.

