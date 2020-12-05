Imports of Chemicals – Cosmetics Sitc in the United States increased to 1581 USD Million in October from 1507 USD Million in September of 2020. Imports of Chemicals – Cosmetics Sitc in the United States averaged 760.27 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1610 USD Million in July of 2020 and a record low of 179 USD Million in January of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Chemicals – Cosmetics Sitc.

