Imports of Chemicals – Dyeing Sitc in the United States increased to 368 USD Million in October from 358 USD Million in September of 2020. Imports of Chemicals – Dyeing Sitc in the United States averaged 265.20 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 404 USD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 152 USD Million in December of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Chemicals – Dyeing Sitc.

