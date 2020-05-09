Imports of Chemicals – Inorganic Sitc in the United States increased to 972 USD Million in March from 845 USD Million in February of 2020. Imports of Chemicals – Inorganic Sitc in the United States averaged 861.48 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1790 USD Million in September of 2011 and a record low of 349 USD Million in June of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Chemicals – Inorganic Sitc.

