Imports of Chemicals – Medicinal Sitc in the United States increased to 14324 USD Million in March from 10830 USD Million in February of 2020. Imports of Chemicals – Medicinal Sitc in the United States averaged 4621.44 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 14324 USD Million in March of 2020 and a record low of 501 USD Million in August of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Chemicals – Medicinal Sitc.

Read Full Story