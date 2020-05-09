Imports of Chemicals – Organic Sitc in the United States increased to 4432 USD Million in March from 4196 USD Million in February of 2020. Imports of Chemicals – Organic Sitc in the United States averaged 3273.76 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 5407 USD Million in April of 2015 and a record low of 1061 USD Million in November of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Chemicals – Organic Sitc.

