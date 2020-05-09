Imports of Clothing Sitc in the United States decreased to 5763 USD Million in March from 6539 USD Million in February of 2020. Imports of Clothing Sitc in the United States averaged 6250.45 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 9770 USD Million in August of 2015 and a record low of 2688 USD Million in April of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Clothing Sitc.

