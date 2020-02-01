United States Imports of Consumption of Alloy Steel Products

Imports of Alloy Steel Products in the United States decreased to 337742 USD THO in December from 367811 USD THO in November of 2019. Imports of Alloy Steel Products in the United States averaged 422876.96 USD THO from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 840889 USD THO in May of 2012 and a record low of 143296 USD THO in May of 2002. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of For Consumption of Alloy Steel Products.

