United States Imports of Consumption of Carbon Steel Produc

Imports of Carbon Steel Produc in the United States increased to 815481 USD THO in December from 807857 USD THO in November of 2019. Imports of Carbon Steel Produc in the United States averaged 1358953.76 USD THO from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 2864757 USD THO in October of 2008 and a record low of 502731 USD THO in May of 2002. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of For Consumption of Carbon Steel Produc.

