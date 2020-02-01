United States Imports of Consumption of Steel Products

Imports of Steel Products in the United States increased to 1403337 USD THO in December from 1392587 USD THO in November of 2019. Imports of Steel Products in the United States averaged 1982084.11 USD THO from 1997 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4054735 USD THO in October of 2008 and a record low of 778677 USD THO in May of 2002. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of For Consumption of Steel Products.

Read Full Story