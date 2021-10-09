Imports of Copper in the United States increased to 1120.34 USD Million in August from 670.76 USD Million in July of 2021. Imports of Copper in the United States averaged 328.29 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1120.34 USD Million in August of 2021 and a record low of 81.38 USD Million in December of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Copper.

Read Full Story