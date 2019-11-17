Imports of Furniture, Household Items, Baskets in the United States increased to 3220.88 USD Million in September from 3187 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Furniture, Household Items, Baskets in the United States averaged 1543.58 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3792.84 USD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 302.94 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Furniture, Household Items, Baskets.

