Imports of Green Coffee, Cocoa Beans, Sugar in the United States decreased to 569.51 USD Million in September from 641.59 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Green Coffee, Cocoa Beans, Sugar in the United States averaged 428.72 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1145.62 USD Million in October of 2011 and a record low of 147.94 USD Million in March of 2002. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Green Coffee, Cocoa Beans, Sugar.

